Megan Dahle Returns To Assembly Floor

Nearly six months since suffering a stroke, Nevada County’s Assemblymember made her first appearance on the floor this year recently. That’s just weeks before the summer recess and as state budget negotiations continue. Megan Dahle is still not available for audio comments. But her Communications Director, Katie Maung, says the staff and her fellow lawmakers are excited to see her back and on the mend…

click to listen to Katie Maung

In a written statement, Megan said throughout her recovery she and her staff have continued work on issues affecting her constituents in the first district. Maung says she’s authored or co-authored several bills. That includes one headed for the governor’s desk that changes the designation of jailers in Modoc County to deputy sheriffs, so they can aid in disaster response. Another measure would permit financial literacy education for students. And another bill would bring what’s called “evidence-based reading” into public schools…

click to listen to Katie Maung

Dahle is termed out in the Assembly. But she is seeking to replace her also termed-out husband, Brian, in the State Senate, in the November elections. She held a sizeable lead over her Republican opponent, David Fennell, after the March Primary.