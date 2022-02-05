Megan Dahle Running For Second Term

Nevada County’s Republican Assembly representative has made it official that she’s running, in June, for a second two-year term in the first district. Among her first-term accomplishments, Megan Dahle mentions securing more funding to help sexual assault victims…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle says one of her legislative priorities this year will be repealing Proposition 47, passed by voters in 2014. It’s reduced a number of non-violent felonies to misdemeanors, resulting in earlier releases of inmates, to alleviate prison overcrowding…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

According to a news release from her office, Megan was rated the most pro-business Assemblymember by the California Chamber of Commerce, in 2021. She won a special election in November of 2019 to fill a vacancy created by her husband, Brian. He had been elected to the State Senate, also in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Ted Gaines. Megan was then elected to her first full term in 2020.