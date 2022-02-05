< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Running For Second Term

Posted: Feb. 5, 2022 12:42 AM PST

Nevada County’s Republican Assembly representative has made it official that she’s running, in June, for a second two-year term in the first district. Among her first-term accomplishments, Megan Dahle mentions securing more funding to help sexual assault victims…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle says one of her legislative priorities this year will be repealing Proposition 47, passed by voters in 2014. It’s reduced a number of non-violent felonies to misdemeanors, resulting in earlier releases of inmates, to alleviate prison overcrowding…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

According to a news release from her office, Megan was rated the most pro-business Assemblymember by the California Chamber of Commerce, in 2021. She won a special election in November of 2019 to fill a vacancy created by her husband, Brian. He had been elected to the State Senate, also in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Ted Gaines. Megan was then elected to her first full term in 2020.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha