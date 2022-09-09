< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Secures Funding For Greenville

Nevada County’s Assembly representative says she’s secured more financial help for a town destroyed in her district last year by a wildfire. The rural settlement of Greenville was leveled in about 30 minutes by the Dixie Fire, displacing all of its one-thousand residents. Megan Dahle says the Newsom Administration has authorized a seven-million dollar allocation she sought for the town’s infrastructure…

Dahle says the town has lost a substantial share of its rate-paying customers, in the short

The one-million acre Dixie Fire, the second-largest in the state’s history, was sparked by a tree coming into contact with a power line owned by PG and E.

