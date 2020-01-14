Megan Dahle Setting Legislative Priorities

This is Megan Dahle’s first legislative session, as Nevada County’s new Assembly representative in District One. Dahle says she’s still working on bills to sponsor or co-sponsor. But she says more rural education funding is a major concern for her…

Dahle says she’d also like to see a greater scale of forest and vegetation thinning, to reduce the wildfire danger…

Dahle says she’d also like to see more sophisticated infrastructure that would allow more targeted Public Safety Power Shutoffs when wildfire danger is considered high, although she’d prefer that they not be implemented at all. Dahle is already involved in a re-election campaign, although she was just elected to take over for her husband, in November. Brian Dahle took over the county’s vacated District One State Senate seat in June of last year. Megan has also received her committee assignments covering Appropriations, Education, and Water, Parks, and Wildlife.