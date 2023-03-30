< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Wants To Replace Termed Out Husband

Posted: Mar. 30, 2023 12:27 AM PDT

With Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, to be termed out next year, his wife has announced she wants to take his place. Megan Dahle was voted into the Assembly in June of 2019, when her husband assumed office in the Senate. She says many wildfire prevention measures have been neglected…

Dahle also wants to continue to push for school children to have similar benefits and access in rural areas as those in urban ones. She also wants to help alleviate the high cost of education in a state with low student performances…

Dahle is also pledging to address the North State’s rising cost of real estate and rent. She also blames what she calls soft state laws for an increase in violent crime. She also includes reducing homelessness as one of her top priorities. Brian Dahle lost a bid for California governor in November. He has not announced any future plans at this point in time.

