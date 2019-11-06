Megan Dahle Wins State Assembly Seat

Nevada County’s representatives in the state legislature will be a husband and wife team. Earlier this year, Brian Dahle won a special election to the State Senate, and now his wife Megan has won the latest special election to fill the Assembly seat vacated by her husband. Republican Megan Dahle has received 57 percent of the vote in the nine-county district, and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has 43 percent. Nevada County voters, however, favored Betancourt 54 to 46 percent. Having a husband and wife in state office at the same time is not unprecedented. In 2011, Beth Gaines was elected to the Assembly in El Dorado County, after her husband Ted Gaines won a special election, and was elevated to the senate.

–gf