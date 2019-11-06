< Back to All News

Megan Dahle Wins State Assembly Seat

Posted: Nov. 6, 2019 8:08 AM PST

Nevada County’s representatives in the state legislature will be a husband and wife team. Earlier this year, Brian Dahle won a special election to the State Senate, and now his wife Megan has won the latest special election to fill the Assembly seat vacated by her husband. Republican Megan Dahle has received 57 percent of the vote in the nine-county district, and Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt has 43 percent. Nevada County voters, however, favored Betancourt 54 to 46 percent. Having a husband and wife in state office at the same time is not unprecedented. In 2011, Beth Gaines was elected to the Assembly in El Dorado County, after her husband Ted Gaines won a special election, and was elevated to the senate.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha