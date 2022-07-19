< Back to All News

Megan Dahle’s Frontier Schools Bill Signed

Posted: Jul. 19, 2022 12:50 AM PDT

A bill authored by Nevada County’s Assembly representative has been signed into law by Governor Newsom. Megan Dahle says it ensures that California’s smallest, rural school districts receive proper recognition as so-called “frontier districts” in the state’s education code. That includes defining them, in alignment with federal grant requirements, as having annual average daily attendance of less than 600 students. Also, that they’re located in a county with a population of less than 10 people per square mile…

In Nevada County, three school districts qualify for “frontier” status: Chicago Park, Clear Creek, and Twin Ridges. Dahle says some of the under-funded needs she’s heard about include the upcoming electric bus mandate. She says the requirement will be a challenge to meet for a number of the schools in her district…

Dahle says the next step is seeking more funding, including a funding formula. She’s running for re-election in November, while her husband, Brian, challenges Newsom for governor.

