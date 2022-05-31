Megan Dahle’s Highway Mgt Bill Passes

A bill that Nevada County’s Assembly representative says will address a funding gap in road maintenance for rural communities has been passed unanimously by the entire body. Megan Dahle says says rural roads are seeing more vehicle volume these days…

Dahle says the legislation requests a study to identify new and creative ways of applying transportation policy. That’s to ensure rural roads, as well as highways, are properly funded and safe…

Dahle says a periodic report will provide more concrete and specific data illustrating the growing imbalance between rural and urban areas. And she hopes that will result in a new division of existing state funding pots, including SB1 gas tax revenue. Dahle is also seeking re-election this year.