Megan Dahle’s School Nurse Bill On Gov’s Desk

Posted: Sep. 19, 2023 12:43 AM PDT

More good news, on the legislation front, for Nevada County’s Assembly representative. Megan Dahle’s bill, designed to help reduce the school nursing shortage, is now on the governor’s desk. She says it provides innovative measures to give more districts greater flexibility, when credentialed nurses aren’t available. Dahle says currently there is only one such nurse for every 22-hundred students in California, compared to the national standard of one for every 750…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle says the LVN’s, or Licensed Vocational Nurses, would still be supervised by credentialed school nurses. She says this measure recognizes the urgency of the situation, especially in rural areas of the state. She says it also alleviates the undue strain on school personnel who lack the specialized training to respond to medical crises…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle says the bill came out of quarterly stakeholder meetings.

