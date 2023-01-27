Melinda Booth Gets Certificate Of Recognition

Before Melinda Booth departs the South Yuba River Citizens League she’s also received a Certificate of Recognition from Nevada County Supervisors. Booth has been with SYRCL for around a-dozen years, including as the Executive Director since 2017. At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Sue Hoek said she didn’t let their occasional differences get in the way of a good relationship…

Booth is officially stepping down, after the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in February, which she directed from 2014 to 2017….

The Certificate says, in part, that under Booth’s supervision SYRCL’s annual budget increased from two-million to 12-million dollars. By the end of her tenure, the organization had a staff of 28. It says one of her greatest accomplishments was having built key partnerships with major stakeholders. That included the Nature Conservancy, Forest Service, and the Yuba County Water Agency.