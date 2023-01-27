< Back to All News

Melinda Booth Gets Certificate Of Recognition

Posted: Jan. 27, 2023 12:54 AM PST

Before Melinda Booth departs the South Yuba River Citizens League she’s also received a Certificate of Recognition from Nevada County Supervisors. Booth has been with SYRCL for around a-dozen years, including as the Executive Director since 2017. At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Sue Hoek said she didn’t let their occasional differences get in the way of a good relationship…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

Booth is officially stepping down, after the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in February, which she directed from 2014 to 2017….

click to listen to Melinda Booth

The Certificate says, in part, that under Booth’s supervision SYRCL’s annual budget increased from two-million to 12-million dollars. By the end of her tenure, the organization had a staff of 28. It says one of her greatest accomplishments was having built key partnerships with major stakeholders. That included the Nature Conservancy, Forest Service, and the Yuba County Water Agency.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha