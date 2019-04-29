Member of KNCO Owners Group Gets Award

A member of Nevada County Broadcasters Board of Directors, which owns KNCO Radio, has received a prestigious honor. Ed Sylvester is also a member of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and also chair of the Hospital Board of Directors. And the Foundation has given him their annual Curtis Grimes Perpetual Leadership Award. Ed’s community involvement has been extensive. That includes past president of the Grass Valley Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the county transportation commission for 15 years…

Curtis Grimes was one of the founders of the hospital foundation…

Ed was also co-chair of the campaign to raise two-million dollars for the hospital’s emergency department.