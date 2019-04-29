< Back to All News

Member of KNCO Owners Group Gets Award

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:19 AM PDT

A member of Nevada County Broadcasters Board of Directors, which owns KNCO Radio, has received a prestigious honor. Ed Sylvester is also a member of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and also chair of the Hospital Board of Directors. And the Foundation has given him their annual Curtis Grimes Perpetual Leadership Award. Ed’s community involvement has been extensive. That includes past president of the Grass Valley Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the county transportation commission for 15 years…

click to listen to Ed Sylvester

Curtis Grimes was one of the founders of the hospital foundation…

click to listen to Ed Sylvester

Ed was also co-chair of the campaign to raise two-million dollars for the hospital’s emergency department.

