Memorial Celebration Returns To Memorial Park

Posted: May. 29, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It was beautiful morning for a beautiful event. The Annual Memorial Day Celebration hosted by the American Legion Post 130 took place outdoors at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Post Commander Scott Rosenkild, happy to see the event returning to the park after several years being held indoors at the Veterans Building.

Mayor of Grass Valley, Howard Levine, was honored to be a speaker at the event honoring those that sacrificed everything for their country.

Rosenkild, was pleased, as were several hundred attendees, at the quality of the celebration.

Along with speeches, the event included the presentation of wreathes, several musical selections, a three-volley gun salute, and the playing of Taps and Amazing Grace.

