Memorial Day Celebrations in GV and NC

It was two relatively somber and quiet celebrations in honor of those that gave their lives while defending the United States of America. Also an opportunity to remember those that fought for our country but only recently passed away including Lou Conter, last survivoor of the attack on the US Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

Another local veteran Bill Dudley, known to members of the American Legion Post 130 and military veteran’s community as “Colfax Willie” also remembered. Rick Baringer a Navy Corpman in Vietnam, and now a member of the Nevada County Honor Guard, spoke at the Grass Valley ceremonies and talked about he had saved Willie near then end of his tour in Vietnam. Their unit was taking enemy fire and Willie needed to be evacuated because of a 106-degree fever. As night fell, air support would not come into the zone unless there was illumination. So Baringer took it upon himself to get the light taking it from another unit.

Colfax Willie a good friend to many veterans in Nevada County.

In Nevada City, local resident retired Marine Major Brian Manifor, spoke about the significance of Memorial Day and the fact that freedom is earned through sacrifice.

Manifor, a 22-year Marine, was born and raised at a home overlooking Pioneer Park, and currently resides with his family in Nevada City.