Memorial Day Ceremonies Today

Fallen heroes are once again being honored, locally, on this Memorial Day. And that activities sponsored by the Gold Country detachment of the Marine Corps League. Member Gary Miller says commemorations begin at 9am at Pioneer Park in Nevada City near Seaman’s Lodge…

A second longer ceremony starts at 11am at Memorial Park in Grass Valley, that includes a placement of wreathes from all the veterans’ groups at the Memorial Wall. There will also be a number of keynote speakers. And finally, starting at 1pm, at the Veterans Building, on South Auburn Street, you can take a tour of bridges in Grass Valley and Nevada City where you’ll find the date a person was born and the day they died…

You can also walk or drive to the bridges on your own. Miller says docents will be on hand at a lot of the bridges to provide additional information and answer questions. He is one of those docents, where a plaque honors Gary Ames Miller, the first Marine from Nevada County to be killed in Vietnam.