Memorial Day Lineup Begins at 9am in Nevada City

As is tradition in western Nevada County, there is a series of Memorial Day events put on by local veterans, and they are designed so that you can pick and choose the ones you want to go to, or you attend them all…

Will Buck will be leading that ceremony. Immediately following the Nevada City event, there will be a bicycle tour of fifteen bridges along Highways 20 and 49, with plaques dedicated by the American Legion to those who gave who the ultimate sacrifice in combat. The tour also includes the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on the Brighton Street overcrossing dedicated by the Blue Star Moms. After that, at 11am, Buck will preside over the Grass Valley ceremony at Memorial Park, which will feature comments by mayor Lisa Swarthout, along with a local veteran. There will also be music…

That will be followed at noon by a barbecue lunch put on by the local Sons of the American Legion. The events will conclude with a walking tour of the memorial bridges at 1pm. Due to limited parking, those who are attending the Memorial Park ceremony are asked to ride a free shuttle from the Grass Valley Veterans Building.

