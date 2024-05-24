< Back to All News

Memorial Day Observances At Two Local Parks

Posted: May. 24, 2024 12:40 AM PDT

Once again, the American Legion’s Grass Valley Post 130 will be honoring passed heroes on Memorial Day at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Welcoming remarks begin at 11am. And adjutant Mike Hauser says it’s been especially difficult, recently, because even more of our remaining World War Two vets have left us. That includes Frank Lujan, who was wounded at the Normandy landing. Also Lou Conter, the last survivor of the USS Arizona sinking…

Hauser says there’s also a new Memorial Wall that’s been erected by the Marine Corps League. There’s also a wreath ceremony and several brief speeches. There are also a number of patriotic songs performed. And earlier that morning, at nine, in Nevada City, adjutant Jeff Tynan says it’s the 78th year that the Banner Mountain VFW Post has hosted a remembrance at Pioneer Park…

Both groups also hope there’ll be a flyover as well. Nevada County has around nine-thousand veterans.

