Memorial Day Travel Rush is Underway

The rush is already on. Nearly five-million Californians are getting out of the house–traveling for Memorial Day weekend. Jeanette Casselano from Triple-A says that the top destinations look a little different this year.

Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, made the list of the top ten most popular destinations this year. Other popular destinations include Phoenix, Anchorage, Seattle, Las Vegas, and New York City. Casselano says Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco will also be flooded with tourists. Casselano says gas is about 60-cents more per gallon than last year, but flight tickets give relief.

Despite the higher gas prices, over 36-million Americans are planning road trips. However, that means California highways are expected to have double the delays than usual.Casselano says if you are hitting the highway, you might want to do it at off-peak hours. She says the worst time to leave is in the afternoon today or tomorrow.

–gf/Metro News Services