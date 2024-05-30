Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Numbers Out

There were fewer traffic stops on Western Nevada County highways over the Memorial Day weekend. The numbers were just recently released. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were a total of 104 enforcement contacts, compared to around 200 a year ago…

But around 150 citations were issued a year ago. Meanwhile, Bice says there were seven accidents, mostly non-injury, compared to six last year. But that did include one fatal OHV crash that killed a 70-year-old woman. And three of the crashes involved DUI…

And DUI arrests tripled, or from two to six. Meanwhile, statewide, CHP officers made 11-hundred-six arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of an arrest every four minutes. 42 people were killed in crashes.