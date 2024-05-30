< Back to All News

Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Numbers Out

Posted: May. 30, 2024 12:51 AM PDT

There were fewer traffic stops on Western Nevada County highways over the Memorial Day weekend. The numbers were just recently released. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were a total of 104 enforcement contacts, compared to around 200 a year ago…

But around 150 citations were issued a year ago. Meanwhile, Bice says there were seven accidents, mostly non-injury, compared to six last year. But that did include one fatal OHV crash that killed a 70-year-old woman. And three of the crashes involved DUI…

And DUI arrests tripled, or from two to six. Meanwhile, statewide, CHP officers made 11-hundred-six arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of an arrest every four minutes. 42 people were killed in crashes.

