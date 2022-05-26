< Back to All News

Memorial Day Weekend Travel Highest In Years

Posted: May. 26, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

Memorial Day weekend travel is already heating up in California, starting Thursday. Triple-A of Northern California says today is the busiest day for air travel. And Thursday and Friday are also expected to have the most traffic congestion, especially between one and eight pm. Spokesman Aldo Vazquez says statewide travel is projected to be 11-percent higher than a year ago, with pandemic fears easing. And of the estimated five-million, four-point-two million will be driving at least 50 miles to their destinations, despite the worst inflation in decades…

So Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, is the fifth most population city in the nation to travel to this holiday weekend. But it’s the only California town that made the top ten. And Vazquez says the record gas prices of 5-50 to six-dollars a gallon are also not expected to discourage people from taking vacations this summer…

And over half-a-million Californians are expected to fly the friendly skies this weekend.

