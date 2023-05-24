< Back to All News

Memorial Day Weekend Travel Near Pre-Pandemic

Posted: May. 24, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

Memorial Day weekend is just a couple of days away. And John Treanor, with Triple-A of Northern California, says travel is expected to reach an impressive 99-percent of pre-pandemic levels…

Also, airport parking lots fill up fast. So Triple-A suggests you reserve a spot online ahead of time. As for California, Triple-A projects more than five-point-four million taking to the roads and skies, which would be an eight-percent increase from a year ago. And Treanor says air travel could hit an all-time high, or over five-percent higher than the previous record in 2019. But the vast majority of people, or 87-percent, are driving at least 50 miles to their destinations, with Friday, as always, the busiest departure day…

Treanor says the most congested North State freeway tends to be Interstate-80, especially between Napa and the Bay Area.

More from my site

