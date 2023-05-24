Memorial Day Weekend Travel Near Pre-Pandemic

Memorial Day weekend is just a couple of days away. And John Treanor, with Triple-A of Northern California, says travel is expected to reach an impressive 99-percent of pre-pandemic levels…

click to listen to John Treanor

Also, airport parking lots fill up fast. So Triple-A suggests you reserve a spot online ahead of time. As for California, Triple-A projects more than five-point-four million taking to the roads and skies, which would be an eight-percent increase from a year ago. And Treanor says air travel could hit an all-time high, or over five-percent higher than the previous record in 2019. But the vast majority of people, or 87-percent, are driving at least 50 miles to their destinations, with Friday, as always, the busiest departure day…

click to listen to John Treanor

Treanor says the most congested North State freeway tends to be Interstate-80, especially between Napa and the Bay Area.