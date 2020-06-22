< Back to All News

Memorial Park Building May Be Coming Down Soon

Posted: Jun. 22, 2020 12:12 PM PDT

Some say it should have been done a long time ago, but the process is now underway to tear down the old recreation building in Memorial Park. The issue goes before the Grass Valley Development Review Committee tomorrow morning. Coimmunity Development Director Tom Last says it needs to get through the committee before a demolition permit can be issued…

The city is persuing a Community Development Block Grant, which would not only replace the building, but provide major significant improvements to the park…

Last says they hope to hear about the grant later this year. He says if they don’t get the money, they’ll likely hold off on the demolition.

