Memorial Park Interpretive Panels Unveiled

The history of Grass Valley’s 102-year-old Memorial Park is being further amplified. This (Wed.) afternoon, there’s an unveiling of four new interpretive panels. They’ll be on the courtyard surrounding the Saurin King Clocktower. The city’s Community Services Analyst, Miranda Bacon, helped spearhead their creation, which was initiated by the County Historical Commission. She says the first panel features an overview of the park…

click to listen to Miranda Bacon

Bacon says the second interpretive panel focuses on the opening of the park, which includes a high quality image of the veterans honor roll. It’s a list of 457 service members, with stars next to those who didn’t come back from World War One, which was unveiled when the park opened on Veterans Day in 1921. The third panel features a look back at a community house that used to be there…

click to listen to Miranda Bacon

And the fourth panel goes deeper into the recreational history of the park, including the original swimming pool. There are many historical photos included on the panels, which will be unveiled this (Wed.) afternoon at 4:30.