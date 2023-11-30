< Back to All News

Memorial Park May Also Be Historic Landmark

Posted: Nov. 30, 2023 12:16 AM PST

More historical amplification may be ahead for Grass Valley’s 102-year-old Memorial Park. After unveiling four interpretive panels at the beginning of the month, the City Council has directed staff to complete an application to the Nevada County Landmarks Commission. City Planner Amy Wolfson says that also authorizes the expenditure of up to two-thousand dollars for the erection of a plaque…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

Memorial Park also exhibits five existing war memorial plaques, honoring those who served our country in the armed forces. But the Grass Valley Historical Commission says there’s no landmark designation honoring the establishment of the park itself…

click to listen to Amy Wolfson

Wolfson says the Historical Commission prefers that the plaque be centrally located and suggested the retaining wall along the pool and parking lot. If the County Landmarks Commission approves the application, they’ll send it to the Board of Supervisors for final approval, probably in the next couple of months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha