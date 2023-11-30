Memorial Park May Also Be Historic Landmark

More historical amplification may be ahead for Grass Valley’s 102-year-old Memorial Park. After unveiling four interpretive panels at the beginning of the month, the City Council has directed staff to complete an application to the Nevada County Landmarks Commission. City Planner Amy Wolfson says that also authorizes the expenditure of up to two-thousand dollars for the erection of a plaque…

Memorial Park also exhibits five existing war memorial plaques, honoring those who served our country in the armed forces. But the Grass Valley Historical Commission says there’s no landmark designation honoring the establishment of the park itself…

Wolfson says the Historical Commission prefers that the plaque be centrally located and suggested the retaining wall along the pool and parking lot. If the County Landmarks Commission approves the application, they’ll send it to the Board of Supervisors for final approval, probably in the next couple of months.