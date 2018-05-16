Memorial Park Mural Gets Go Ahead

An aspiring artist gets a chance to fulfil a family goal….and the City of Grass Valley will get another mural to help beautify its appearance. The Planning Commission approving a patriotic mural on a decaying building in Memorial Park. The mural will to be painted by a soon-to-be high school graduate as part of her Senior Project. At Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, Autumn Gallagher explained why she wants to paint the mural.

Listen to Autumn Gallagher

So with the encouragement of her high school art teacher, Terry Baxter, and her mentor Haven Caravelli- who was instrumental in the implementation of the mural on Main and Mill streets- she took on the challenge of getting the project approved by the City.

The city Development Review Committee approved the project at its last meeting. However, there were two emails received by the commission expressing concerns. One being the lack of experience of the artist. Haven Caravelli addressed the concern.

Listen to Haven Caravelli

Following public comment in support of the project, a short discussion and a few questions, the Commission unanimously approved the mural. The next step for Gallagher is to get Department of Defense approval to use copyrighted logos… or to choose similar logos that may be reproduced in the mural.