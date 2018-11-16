< Back to All News

Park Pickleball Courts Officially Open Saturday

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It caused a little bit of controversy at first, but everything seems to be fine now at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park, where the new pickle ball courts will officially open tomorrow. City Manager Tim Kiser says they are already in use, but the city wanted to do a grand opening…

Kiser says tomorrow’s ceremony will be brief…

The original location of the courts offended local veterans, so the courts were moved to a different location within the park. Memorial Park is at 441 Central Avenue in Grass Valley.

