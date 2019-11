Some upgrades are coming to the Memorial Park swimming pool in Grass Valley. They’ll be getting new restrooms, shower facilities, and a multi-purpose room. City Manager Tim Kiser says it’ll cost about 900-thousand dollars, and is the first major park expense from a voter-approved tax increase designed for parks…

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

Kiser says construction will begin soon..

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

The City Council approved the funding at its meeting last week.

–gf