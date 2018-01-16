< Back to All News

Memorial Park Wall Project Could Be Delayed

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 8:08 AM PST

A project by a local veterans group is likely to be delayed. The Marine Corps League, which is hoping to expand a wall with names of fallen veterans on it, was hoping to unveil the new wall in May at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park, but Gary Miller says it may now have to wait until Veteran’s Day…

Listen to Gary Miller 1

This year is the hundredth anniversary of the end of World War One, and veterans groups are planning a program to commemorate that occasion…

Listen to Gary Miller 2

So, the unveiling the wall may end up as part of that program. For more information on how you can put a family member’s name on that wall, contact the Marine Corps League or you can visit the Veterans Building in Grass Valley.

–gf

