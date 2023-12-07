Menorah Lighting At Robinson Plaza

Hanukkah starts today (Thurs.). And, once again, the Chabad of Grass Valley is kicking things off what’s also known as the Festival of Lights with the lighting of the county’s largest menorah this (Thurs.) evening. That’s at Robinson Plaza in Nevada City. Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz says over two-thousand years ago there was a menorah in Jerusalem. And that sparked the Syrian Greeks to take measures to try to stop the Jews from practicing their faith…

And, in light of the two-month Israel-Hamas war, and recent local pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including at recent City Council meetings in both towns, Yusewitz indicates that security will be tightened…

Yusewitz suggests that you arrive at 4pm, to enjoy other activities, as well as a number of traditional and tasty Jewish food and beverages. That also includes the Dancing Rabbis, but Yusewitz wants everyone to join in. And there’s also an appearance from the Science Wizard. Elected officials will also be speaking, with the lighting scheduled for around sundown, or after 5pm. Also, on Sunday, at 5:30pm, Moms and Minis will hold Menorah on West Main Street.