Mental Health Matters Campaign Launched

Posted: May. 2, 2024 12:50 AM PDT

Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Nevada County has announced a new campaign that’s also designed to help reduce suicides. The director of the county’s Behavioral Health Department, Phebe Bell, says the central feature is a new website called “Mental Health Matters”. It’s an easier way to navigate what can be a confusing process for finding help…

The new website is organized into three sections: Crisis Services, Getting Help, and General Resources. Bell says it’s also very useful for someone who knows a person in emotional crisis…

Among other goals for “Mental Health Matters” is affirming the importance of the issue and support efforts, to destigmatize getting help. And Bell says the website may also make it unnecessary in needing to go to a clinic or make an appointment with a therapist. The campaign also includes newly developed outreach materials. Behavioral Health is collaborating with County Public Health and other community partners.

