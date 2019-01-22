Mental Health Professionals For Seniors Lacking

By 2030, there will be nine-million adults over age 65 in California, up from six-million now, according to state figures. But a new study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research finds that the state’s public mental health workforce for that population is poorly prepared to address their mental health needs and provide treatment for substance abuse. The study’s lead author, Janet Frank, says the job is more demanding, since seniors have more complex overall medical issues than younger people…

Frank says mental health professionals with geriatric training are retiring and there is a limited number of doctors, psychiatrists, and nurses with adequate training to take their place. She wants the state’s five-year plan to include older people…

Frank also says counties should develop peer training programs in which people who have had a family member treated for behavioral issues are made available to help older adults navigate mental health services.