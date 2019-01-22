< Back to All News

Mental Health Professionals For Seniors Lacking

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 12:28 AM PST

By 2030, there will be nine-million adults over age 65 in California, up from six-million now, according to state figures. But a new study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research finds that the state’s public mental health workforce for that population is poorly prepared to address their mental health needs and provide treatment for substance abuse. The study’s lead author, Janet Frank, says the job is more demanding, since seniors have more complex overall medical issues than younger people…

click to listen to Janet Frank

Frank says mental health professionals with geriatric training are retiring and there is a limited number of doctors, psychiatrists, and nurses with adequate training to take their place. She wants the state’s five-year plan to include older people…

click to listen to Janet Frank

Frank also says counties should develop peer training programs in which people who have had a family member treated for behavioral issues are made available to help older adults navigate mental health services.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha