Mental Health Services Funding Boost For Nevada Co

A boost for mental health services for Nevada County. The county is receiving over 212-thousand dollars through a state ballot proposition passed by voters in 2004. It imposes a one-percent income tax on people earning at least a-million dollars a year. Priya Kannall is an administrative analyst with the county’s Behavioral Health Department. She says over 24-thousand dollars will expand peer counselling services for an organization which contracts with the county…

Most of the funding is geared toward additional services for at-risk youth and children. Kannall says over 188-thousand dollars is being used to add 15 more slots for another organization the county contracts with, which will provide more help for what’s described as seriously emotionally disturbed or mentally ill juveniles. That brings the total to 65 slots. The money will help those at risk of psychiatric hospitalization, homelessness, and academically failing, including special education students…

The services would also include coordinated care plans collaborating with criminal justice, public health, substance abuse providers, and other agencies.