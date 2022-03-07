< Back to All News

Mental Homeless Plan May Not Impact Here Much

Mar. 7, 2022

Governor Newsom’s proposal that could order county treatments for homeless people with serious mental illnesses may not impact Nevada County very much. Under the plan, which still needs approval from the Legislature, counties could have to provide for psychiatrist visits, medications, and housing. But County Behavioral Services Director, Phebe Bell, says housing would be their main challenge…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

Meanwhile, Bell says the number of homeless people identified with a debilitating mental problem, or psychosis, is pretty small. She says most of the behavioral issues are linked more to substance abuse than any chemical imbalance…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

Late last year, the county added a second mobile crisis team to go out to people. That could also steer more homeless people into treatment instead of incarceration.

