Merger Talks Begin For Two Fire Districts

As the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District continues its fiscal struggles, a committee has been formed to see if there can be a feasible merger with the Penn Valley District. That district’s Board President, Bruce Stevenson, says goals include making sure the Rough and Ready Department is completely staffed again, 24 hours a day and seven days a week…
In April, Rough and Ready District board members stated they basically had a “zero budget”. And, starting July 15th, they temporarily suspended staffing two days out of the week on a rotating basis…
Among committee members is Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek. But Stevenson says finding a win-win solution could take a year to a year-and-a-half. In the meantime, he says there have been no significant response time delays, thanks to mutual aid agreements with neighboring districts, including Penn Valley, Grass Valley, and Nevada County Consolidated.
