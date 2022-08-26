< Back to All News

Merger Talks Begin For Two Fire Districts

Posted: Aug. 26, 2022 12:38 AM PDT

As the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District continues its fiscal struggles, a committee has been formed to see if there can be a feasible merger with the Penn Valley District. That district’s Board President, Bruce Stevenson, says goals include making sure the Rough and Ready Department is completely staffed again, 24 hours a day and seven days a week…

In April, Rough and Ready District board members stated they basically had a “zero budget”. And, starting July 15th, they temporarily suspended staffing two days out of the week on a rotating basis…

Among committee members is Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek. But Stevenson says finding a win-win solution could take a year to a year-and-a-half. In the meantime, he says there have been no significant response time delays, thanks to mutual aid agreements with neighboring districts, including Penn Valley, Grass Valley, and Nevada County Consolidated.

