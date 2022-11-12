Meteorite Didn’t Destroy Smartsville Home

A meteorite has already been ruled out as the cause of a fire that destroyed a Smartsville area home earlier this month. The Penn Valley Fire Department has been handling the investigation. Fire Captain Clayton Thomas says there would be some evidence, even with the extent of the damage that was done…

There were meteor showers going on at the time, with camera video footage showing what appeared to be a meteorite flaming down in the area.The owner of the home, on Englebright Dam Road, had reported hearing a loud bang and was convinced he’d been hit by one…

Thomas says the cause of the fire may never be known. But he says it does not appear to be suspicious.