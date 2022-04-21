< Back to All News

Microbusiness COVID Relief Grants Awarded

Posted: Apr. 21, 2022 4:15 PM PDT

Nevada County’s first-ever COVID Relief program for microbusinesses might be considered a modest success, so far. But that could be a positive economic indicator. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says 23 have received 25-hundred dollars in grant funding. But another 20 applications are still available…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says there’s a great latitude in how the money can be used…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The 23 awarded businesses hailed from all over the county, including Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, and Truckee. Diverse business types included graphic design, creative media, transportation, digital services, retail, illustration, and forestry. Also, hair styling, bodywork, performers, photographers, artists, childcare providers, and language and music educators. Wolfe says the remaining applications will remain open unti filled, there’s no deadline.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha