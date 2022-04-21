Microbusiness COVID Relief Grants Awarded

Nevada County’s first-ever COVID Relief program for microbusinesses might be considered a modest success, so far. But that could be a positive economic indicator. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says 23 have received 25-hundred dollars in grant funding. But another 20 applications are still available…

Wolfe says there’s a great latitude in how the money can be used…

The 23 awarded businesses hailed from all over the county, including Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, and Truckee. Diverse business types included graphic design, creative media, transportation, digital services, retail, illustration, and forestry. Also, hair styling, bodywork, performers, photographers, artists, childcare providers, and language and music educators. Wolfe says the remaining applications will remain open unti filled, there’s no deadline.