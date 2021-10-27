Military Appreciation Ceremony At Vets Hall

Nevada County warmed up for its first-ever Military Appreciation Week, which is next month, with a ceremony at the Veterans Hall in Grass Valley on Tuesday. Active-duty service members of the six military branches were recognized, who were also guest speakers. County Human Resources Director Steve Rose was the M-C. And he also recognized prisoners of war and those missing in action. He referred the audience to a round table, which included a white tablecloth and one red rose, among other symbols of remembrance..

County Supervisor Sue Hoek touted Rose’s recent efforts in bringing a number of veterans initiatives to fruition, helping to recruit, employ and retain them. The county has also won the prestigious Department of Labor’s Hire Vets Platinum Medallion Award. The county is one of 849 employers to be recognized at this level…

The keynote speaker was Beale’s Ninth Reconnaisance Wing Commander, Colonel Heather Fox. The ceremony also acknowledged the business community who are offering discounts to veterans and Gold Star families. Also, accomplishments by the county’s Veterans Service Office, in serving around 10-thousand vets. The first annual Military Appreciation Week is from November 6th through the 14th. Each year, it’ll be scheduled, starting on the Saturday before Veterans Day.