Military Appreciation, Fly-in, and Car Show Fun at Airport

It was nothing but fun at the Nevada County Airport Saturday. It was a combined three-event celebration for Military Appreciation Day put on in collaboration with all branches of the US Military, the Nevada County Executive Offices, The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Roamin’ Angels Car Show and The Golden Empire Flying Club. Nevada County Human Resources Director and Air Force Veteran, Steve Rose, a lead organizer of the event was happy with a full day of activities.*

Nevada County and Grass Valley Military Appreciation Day is one of only two such celebrations across the country. Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle says moving it to the airport allowed for more exposure and also highlight the Airport itself.

Attendees, including Supervisor Sue Hoek, were treated to some spectacular flying demonstrations and echoed Arbuckle’s statement.

Visitors young and old were enjoying learning about each of the military branches and a 7 and 8 year old brother sister pair explains what a pressure suit looked like when it inflated around a pilot at high altitude.

His little sister explaining the suit looked like it was breathing.

Everyone looking forward to next year’s Military Appreciation Day as it continues to grow.