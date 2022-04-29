< Back to All News

Military Equipment Use Policy Passed By Supes

Posted: Apr. 29, 2022 12:59 PM PDT

Just before the state deadline, Nevada County Supervisors have passed a military equipment use policy, as an urgency ordinance. The legislation went into effect in January. It aims to regulate the ability of local law enforcement agencies to buy such equipment or to even seek funds to purchase it. They now need the approval of local government. Before outlining what the Sheriff’s Department has and what they want to purchase, Captain Sam Brown told the Board the need for more powerful weapons goes as far back as a shootout after a bank robbery in the North Hollywood area…

There are no new restrictions on what can be obtained. But police and sheriff’s departments must outline the purposes for using the equipment. Supervisor Dan Miller noted it’s an unfortunate sign of the times…

Grass Valley Police recently hosted a community meeting to discuss and display its equipment.

