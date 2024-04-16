Military Equipment Use Policy Updated

A state law, signed two years ago, is designed to increase transparency, accountability, and oversight surrounding the acquisition and use of military equipment by law enforcement agencies. It requires any agency to obtain approval from its local governing board before purchasing such equipment or raising funds. That includes surplus items from the federal government. It also mandates the establishment of an ordinance for law enforcement to develop a use policy. So Nevada County Supervisors received the annual presentation from the Sheriff’s Department at its recent meeting. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Gottesman, with the local Peace and Justice Center told the Board that he still questions the need for such things as large-caliber weapons and flash grenades…

But Supervisor Sue Hoek supported the accountability of the policy and its necessity…

But Supervisors said they were pleased that the Department has taken Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles off the list. And there was only one incident last year where military equipment was deployed. That was in regard to a volatile suicidal person who had entered a home uninvited. No military weapons were used by officers. The annual report is published on the Sheriff’s Department’s website for at least 30 days. And agencies are also required to hold community engagement meetings, including a display of the weapons and equipment. For Nevada County, that will be May second, in the Empire Room of the Rood Center.