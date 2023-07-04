Mill and Main Street Projects Progressing

The upgrade of the Mill Street promenade is still a work in progress. But City Manager Tim Kiser says they met their goal of getting enough work done to allow Fourth of July activities to take place…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says that includes string lights at the top of the poles, as well as brightness controls and uplighting under trees. Also, eventually, a sound system. Snowmaggeden triggered an unexpected suspension for the project…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

And that should also include Main Street, between Bennett and Church Streets, where more upgrades have not been completed as well. Kiser says they want to install new streetlights, replace all the trees, also including uplighting, and have the planters re-done.