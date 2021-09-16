Mill Street…and Beyond

Grass Valley city council has approved the conceptual design and given the go ahead to begin drafting the next phase of the design plan for the Mill Street closure. The plan has also been extended to Main Street from Church Street to Bennet Street in order to create a cohesive look for lighting and outdoor dining along Main that ties in with the Mill Street closure. The area is informally referred to as the T.

City staff is also recommending lighting fixtures that allow for extension of electricity to the streets as well as added functionality and aesthetics.

Council approved both requests as well as a uniform grading plane to eliminate curbs and permeable pavers to eliminate trash in storm waters as well as filtering water before returning it to the system.

Kiser also suggesting continued but upgraded use of planters.

Council unanimously approved moving forward with the 30% plan which will allow the city to go out for bid for design build contract and still allow for more input prior to actual construction of any of the proposed elements.