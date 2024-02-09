< Back to All News

Mill Street Plaza Rules Formalized

Posted: Feb. 8, 2024 4:49 PM PST

Now that the Mill Street Plaza has essentially been completed, the Grass Valley City Council is formalizing informal policies regarding utilization of the public right of way for downtown events. City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council, earlier this week, that the primary objective is to safeguard individuals’ rights to engage in expressive activities within the city’s public spaces. But the city does not sponsor overt religious, political, or partisan events. Also, that these events need co-sponsorship with the city, the Downtown Association, or the Chamber of Commerce. But one Association member, Lillie Robertson, who is also a Mill Street business owner, wants to make sure that policies also keep economic impacts in mind…

click to listen to Lillie Robertson

But Mayor Jan Arbuckle said the city doesn’t overbook activities on weekends and the co-sponsorships help ensure that…

click to listen to Mayor Arbuckle

Kiser said family gatherings for memorials, anniversaries, weddings, or birthdays are much better suited at a park. Also, demonstrators who might obstruct the free passage of the Plaza area would have to get a special permit.

