Mill St Project Officially Named Mill St Plaza

Posted: Aug. 23, 2023 11:58 AM PDT

As the upgrade of what had been informally been referred to, by some, as the Mill Street Promenade nears completion, many residents have asked the City of Grass Valley for an official name. Staff says the word “mall” was not well-liked by many. So City Councilmember Hilary Hodge says the Council has approved Mill Street Plaza…

That stretch of Mill Street was closed during the first year of the pandemic, in 2020, to allow outdoor dining, when indoor space was closed or restricted. And while not everyone, including merchants, have been happy about the changes, Hodge says more residents have come around…

City officials say the project has aimed to create a space that would benefit downtown businesses, while also providing a community space and town square. Hodge says signage will be going up in the near future and the new name will also be promoted by the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Business Association.

