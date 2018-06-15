< Back to All News

Miller Accepts Victory in Supervisor Race

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

One of the close races in the June election has been decided. Candidate for District Three Supervisor Hilary Hodge has conceded the race to incumbent Dan Miller. Only about 200 votes separate the two candidates, but Hodge’s campaign says there are only about 200 ballots left to be counted in the district. In a news release, Hodge says she called Miller to congratulate him on his victory. Miller, who is on vacation, says he is proud of the way she ran her campaign…

Listen to Dan Miller 1

Miller says the wait for the returns was tense, and perhaps something the county didn’t anticipate when it went to the Voters Choice Act model…

Listen to Dan Miller 2

Miller says Hodge got the vote out, and that two-thousand more people voted in the district compared to four years ago when he ran last time. Hodge hasn’t returned calls for comment, but does say in her release that “this was a hard fought race and we should all be proud of what we accomplished.” She’s also announced she’s having a party for her volunteers later this month.

–gf

