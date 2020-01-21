< Back to All News

MIM and Rotary Combine for Youth Contest

Posted: Jan. 21, 2020 7:57 AM PST

The five western Nevada County Rotary chapters are joining forces with Music in the Mountains to promote young musical talent. Nathan Leishman with Nevada City Rotary says youngsters who enter their contest, will perform a piece of their choosing at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 21…

Listen to Nathan Leishman

Music in the Mountains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person says the contest is for youth in Nevada County and surrounding counties…

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person

Those winners can go on to a Rotary district competition in Reno and compete for a thousand dollar top prize. Applications for the contest can be found at music-in-the-mountains dot-org or any of the five local Rotary chapter websites. The deadline to apply is February 21.

–gf

