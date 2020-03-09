< Back to All News

MIM Cancels Concert Over Coronavirus Concerns

Posted: Mar. 9, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

We have our first coronavirus-related cancellation in Nevada County. Music in the Mountains shuttered yesterday’s concert with the California Youth Symphony. According to a written announcement they have “opted to cancel our premier concert with the California Youth Symphony as a precautionary measure in order to ensure the health and safety of our musicians and our community.” The release went on to say “In light of the evolving situation with Coronavirus, and given the needed travel to bring the California Youth Symphony to our community, we believe that we cannot, at this time, produce this show in a full and complete way without putting our musicians and audience at risk.” Music in the Mountains is offering full refunds, but is also asking that the money be given to them as a donation

