< Back to All News

MIM Celebrates New Grant and Open House

Posted: Jun. 11, 2019 3:49 PM PDT

Music in the Mountains is celebrating two new accomplishments. The organization has offically welcomed the public into its new offices at the Post Office Building in Grass Valley. Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person says it is great to be in Downtown Grass Valley.*

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person

Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, is thrilled to have such an important partner in close proximity to the Center.*

Listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Music in the Mountains is also celebrating reciving a 14,400 dollar grant from the California Arts Council. Darlington Person says it will allow the Young Composer’s Program and the Youth Orchestra Program to combine creative efforts.*

Listen to Jenny Darlington-Person

For Music In the Mountains Summer Fest tickets and the most current information on programs and events visit music-in-the-mountains.org.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha