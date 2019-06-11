MIM Celebrates New Grant and Open House

Music in the Mountains is celebrating two new accomplishments. The organization has offically welcomed the public into its new offices at the Post Office Building in Grass Valley. Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person says it is great to be in Downtown Grass Valley.*

Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, is thrilled to have such an important partner in close proximity to the Center.*

Music in the Mountains is also celebrating reciving a 14,400 dollar grant from the California Arts Council. Darlington Person says it will allow the Young Composer’s Program and the Youth Orchestra Program to combine creative efforts.*

For Music In the Mountains Summer Fest tickets and the most current information on programs and events visit music-in-the-mountains.org.