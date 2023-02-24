< Back to All News

MIM Young Musicians Live Showcase Sunday

Feb. 24, 2023

Sunday afternoon is a live Showcase of this year’s winners of the Young Musicians Competition. That’s at 2pm at Saint Joseph’s Hall on Church Street in Grass Valley. It’s put on by Music in the Mountains who have, in recent years, partnered with local area Rotary Clubs, who used to have a separate competition. And this year is the first time they’ll jointly present a live Showcase. Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person says video auditions are now submitted, instead of live auditions, from young people in three age categories, or from grades three through twelve…

One high school student from Western Nevada County will also be awarded the Rotary prize for instrumental performance and be in the Rotary District competition at their District conference. Person says Music in the Mountains’ Paul Perry award will also be presented, as part of the Showcase concert…

The concert is free to the public.

