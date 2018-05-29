< Back to All News

Mind Your Mental Health Event At Library

Posted: May. 29, 2018 3:32 PM PDT

“Mind Your Mental Health” is the title of a new event hosted by the Nevada County Community Library Wednesday afternoon. Library Director Laura Pappani says around 10 nonprofits will host tables in the Gene Albaugh Community Room, among numerous things going on…

In the Collaborative Technology Center, two speakers will give presentations on knowing the signs of suicide and the importance of mindfulness, as well as an innovative program at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. And in the amphitheatre next door there’ll be free classes, including QiGong, yoga, and holistic trauma. Children activities are also available. Pappani says they’re able to put on this event through several grants, including from the State Library and the Center for Book to Action….

This is also Mental Health Awareness Month. “Mind Your Mental Health” is happening from 3 to 7 Wednesday afternoon at the Nevada County Community Library.

