Mine Sinkholes Prompt Overnight Road Closures

Two sinkholes due to abandoned mine features have recently been discovered on the shoulder of La Barr Meadows Road just outside of Grass Valley. As a result, LaBarr Meadows between McKnight Way and Dog Bar Road, will be closed to through traffic for sinkhole repairs overnight between 7pm and 7am through Thursday. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained, however through traffic will be required to use an alternate route. The County has been working with Geotechnical Engineers and the California Department of Conservation Division of Mine Reclamation to remediate the sinkholes.

–gf