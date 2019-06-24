< Back to All News

Mine Sinkholes Prompt Overnight Road Closures

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

Two sinkholes due to abandoned mine features have recently been discovered on the shoulder of La Barr Meadows Road just outside of Grass Valley. As a result, LaBarr Meadows between McKnight Way and Dog Bar Road, will be closed to through traffic for sinkhole repairs overnight between 7pm and 7am through Thursday. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained, however through traffic will be required to use an alternate route. The County has been working with Geotechnical Engineers and the California Department of Conservation Division of Mine Reclamation to remediate the sinkholes.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha